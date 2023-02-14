Officer involved shooting, man survives

TUCSON (KVOA) — There is an investigation into an officer involved shooting.
The Tucson Police Department said they received a call from the crisis hotline saying they believed a man they were speaking with had a gun.
"Mental health professionals were on the phone with a man trying to get him mental health resources, during the phone call the crisis worker believed he was armed with a firearm which prompted a call to the Tucson police department," said Tucson Police Sergeant, David Fritsch.
Around 2 a.m., officers went to an area near the intersection of Kolb and 29th Streets where they said the man was holding a gun.
Officers tried to de-escalate the incident by speaking with the man over the phone and asking him to put the gun down.
"A sergeant with advanced training in crisis intervention and hospice negotiation, was able to call the male and speak with him on the phone. She has attempted de-escalation efforts by establishing communication," said Fritsch.
That didn't work and the man walked into the street still holding the firearm.
"It was at that point an officer discharged the department issued rifle striking the man. Officers rendered first aid by utilizing their individual first aid kits. Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived, provided additional treatment and transported him to a local hospital," Fritsch said.
The man is now at the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.