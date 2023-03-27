Golder Ranch Fire District to hold funeral for fallen captain

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Golder Ranch Fire District Captain/Paramedic Randall Watts passed away unexpectedly on March 21.

A funeral service for Captain Watts will be held on Wednesday at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be open to the public and a procession prior to the service will start at 9 a.m.

The procession will begin at the intersection of Innovation Park and Rancho Vistoso Blvd. It will proceed south on Innovation Park to Tangerine Blvd. It will continue along westbound Tangerine to south La Cañada to east Calle Concordia.

Residents should expect delays and extended travel time along the route.