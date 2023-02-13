Free screening event for heart valve disease awareness day at local hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) — Heart valve disease is a disorder that affects as many as 11 million Americans and claims the lives of 25,000 each year.
During American Heart Month, Carondelet Health Network is hosting a free cardiovascular screening event on Heart Valve Disease Awareness day on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oro Valley Community Center.
Heart valve disease is when one of the valves is not working correctly. Symptoms can include shortness of breath with activity, fatigue, swelling in the legs and/or feet, dizziness, or chest pain, and a heart murmur is typically heard.
The event event will include listening to heart sounds, checking blood pressure and heart rate, checking oxygen level, reviewing medical and family history, consultation with healthcare provider to review risk factors, and education on heart valve disease and treatment options.
“There are several causes of heart valve disease including being born with it, infections, wearing out with age and conditions linked to other types of heart disease,” said Dr. Kapildeo Lotun, interventional cardiologist and St. Mary’s Hospital’s Structural Heart Program medical director. “Heart valve disease may be diagnosed when a heart murmur (an unusual sound) is heard when a healthcare provider listens to your heartbeat. Our team here at St. Mary’s Hospital is fully equipped to diagnose, treat, and provide continued support for patients who have heart valve disease.”
To RSVP, email erin.scala@carondelet.org