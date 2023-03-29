Carjacking suspect who walked out of hospital is back behind bars

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson man who walked out of the hospital after waking up from a coma caused by a dangerous crash near the checkpoint is back behind bars on Wednesday night.

The Department of Public Safety tells News 4 Tucson that Luciano Kristoff has been captured and faces multiple charges after he led authorities on chase through Sierra Vista after allegedly car hacking an elderly man at an Autozone.

After the carjacking, Kristoff led authorities on a chase that ended at a border checkpoint when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into five other cars.

He was taken to the hospital where he landed in a coma. On March 18, Kristoff walked away from the hospital against the advice of medical practitioners.

On Wednesday, he was found hiding in a vehicle that was stopped by Tucson Police for an unrelated matter. He was taken into custody and transported to Cochise County Jail where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight in connection to the events of March 8.