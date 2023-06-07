Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in midtown Tucson early Tuesday morning.
Just before 6:00 a.m., authorities received a call for a report of a shooting in the area, south of West Budmoore Terrace, near 15th Avenue and West Grant Road.
Upon arrival, authorities located an unresponsive man with gunshot trauma.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers discovered that a second man had arrived to the hospital separately with gunshot trauma. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The man who was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries died at the hospital.
He was identified as 28-year-old Tyrell K. Havier.
There is no suspect in custody and detectives are working to establish a motive.
Details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
