Through the Years: The biggest stories from the 50's and 60's

As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news. Many that formed our history and changed our lives.
There are so many monumental events over the last 70 years!
Let's start with the most memorable ones from the 50's and 60's.
QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND
The Queen of England taking on the challenge of her life at just 25-years-old. A story we will never forget.
Our footage is from her coronation in 1953. Queen Elizabeth the Second was crowned after the death of her father King George.
ROSA PARKS
Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama to a white man in December 1955.
She broke the law, but sparked massive change in the country.
MARTIN LUTHER KING
In 1963, Martin Luther King Junior made his iconic "I Have a Dream Speech."
His important speech pressured Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1964.
PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY
On November 2, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, shocking the entire country.
INTEGRATION OF LITLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
A decision that was met with opposition at the time, changed the country forever.
The integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957.