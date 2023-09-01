 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Through the Years: The biggest stories from the 50's and 60's

  • Updated
  • 0
Biggest stories of 50'6 and 60's

As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news. Many that formed our history and changed our lives.

There are so many monumental events over the last 70 years!

Let's start with the most memorable ones from the 50's and 60's.

Syeda Abbas walks us through the biggest national stories during KVOA's 70th Anniversary.

QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND 

The Queen of England taking on the challenge of her life at just  25-years-old. A story we will never forget.

Our footage is from her coronation in 1953. Queen Elizabeth the Second was crowned after the death of her father King George.

ROSA PARKS

Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama to a white man in December 1955.

She broke the law, but sparked massive change in the country.

MARTIN LUTHER KING

In 1963, Martin Luther King Junior made his iconic "I Have a Dream Speech." 

His important speech pressured Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1964.

PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY

On November 2, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, shocking the entire country.

INTEGRATION OF LITLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

A decision that was met with opposition at the time, changed the country forever. 

The integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

