Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dutch king apologizes for Netherlands’ historic role in slavery

(CNN) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologized for the Netherlands’ historic involvement in slavery and the effects that it still has today.

The king was speaking at a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of the legal abolition of slavery in the Netherlands, including its former colonies in the Caribbean.

“On this day that we remember the Dutch history of slavery, I ask forgiveness for this crime against humanity,” he said. He said racism in Dutch society remains a problem and not everyone would support his apology.

However “the times have changed and Keti Koti … the chains have truly been broken,” he said to cheers and applause of thousands of onlookers at the national slavery monument in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark.

“Keti Koti” are Surinamese words that mean the ‘the chain is broken’ and it is the title given to July 1 as a day of remembrance of slavery and celebration of freedom.

The apology comes amid a wider reconsideration of the Netherlands’ colonial past, including involvement in both the Atlantic slave trade and slavery in its former Asian colonies.

Willem-Alexander apologized in Indonesia in 2020 for “excessive violence” during Dutch colonial rule.

In December, Prime Minister Mark Rutte acknowledged the Dutch state bears a responsibility in the Atlantic slave trade and profited from it, and apologized.

Rutte has said the government will not pay reparations, as an advisory panel recommended in 2021.

A government-commissioned study published last month found that the House of Orange profited by around $600 million in modern terms from Dutch colonies in 1675-1770, much of it given as a gift from the Dutch East India Company’s spice trade profits.

The Royal House in December commissioned an independent investigation into the Royal Family’s role in colonial history, with results expected in 2025.

