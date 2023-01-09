Tucson community remembers "Umbrella Lady"

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson community is mourning the loss of Lydia Reis, also known as the "Umbrella Lady" who passed away on Sunday.

On the corner of Oracle Road and Rudasill Road is where people are going to her memorial to pay their respects.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Reis was hit by a car as she was walking in the roadway at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Investigators tell News 4 Tucson, the driver identified as Guadalupe Solis, drove away from the scene, leaving Reis in the intersection.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she did not survive.

Reis was 63-years-old when she passed away on Jan. 8.

Oro Valley police later found Solis, and is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

News 4 Tucson spoke to woman who says she is a friend of Reis', Emily Bentzen.

“I don't know how she stayed as patient and gentle as she did. I guess it's surprising that she gave so much advice to me when I think about it so many people made fun of her and gave her weird looks. They also didn't trust her and. She gave off very good vibes to a lot of people, you know”.

One woman came to the memorial today to pay her respects, she even placed this butterfly by the are Reis would sit near.

Tucson woman known as “Umbrella Lady” has died, authorities say TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson…

“When we as Tucsonans' come together and reach out for a woman we have seen daily for decades it's really something. I saw her on the corner I saw this beautiful icon of Tucson, Arizona everyday," said Rachel Dunlap.

Bentzen also said, “It just makes my heart so full and, every time I think about her, tears come to my eyes. She did have that impact on so many other people, even though they never spoke to her, talked to her.'