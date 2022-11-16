Traffic alert for El Tour De Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 39th Annual El Tour De Tucson will take place on Saturday, Nov 19. Please plan accordingly as travel restrictions and road closures will be in place for the day-long event.
Downtown Road Closures:
- On Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6 a.m., Cushing Street from Stone Avenue to El Paso Avenue will be closed to motorists.
- On Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6 a.m., Sixth Avenue from 22nd Street to Broadway will be closed to motorists.
- Expect additional side street closures in the downtown area
Central Road Closures: The following roadway closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road
- Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road
- Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Road
- East side – Houghton Road southbound will be closed to motorists from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road beginning at 8 a.m. It is anticipated to reopen by noon.
Additional closures, include:
- I-10 eastbound exit at Houghton Road
- Houghton Road northbound/southbound at the I-10: Houghton Road Traffic Interchange
The following roadways will be highly restricted to travel:
- Valencia Road eastbound/westbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road
- Valencia Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail
- Mary Ann Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road
- Houghton Road northbound from Mary Ann Cleveland Way to Valencia Road
South side road closures: The following roadway closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Valencia Road westbound from Benson Highway to Alvernon Way
- I-10 eastbound exit at Valencia Road and Sixth Avenue
- Alvernon Way southbound from Valencia Road to Aerospace Parkway
- Sixth Avenue/Nogales Highway northbound from 22nd Street to Sahuarita Road will be highly restricted to travel
These roadways are anticipated to reopen as the last rider passes through the closures, with all roadways scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early in order to avoid traffic detours necessary for the event. Please note that pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained in and around road closures. Businesses, parking garages and parking lots are open and accessible.
Motorists may experience lengthy traffic delays associated with this event, so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in these areas. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.
For more information about El Tour de Tucson, please visit their website: https://eltourdetucson.org/