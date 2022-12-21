Police ID woman fatally struck by vehicle on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday on Tucson’s west side.
Forty-six-year-old Laura Patricia Ortega died at the scene in the 3900 block of N. Flowing Wells Rd., near Roger Road.
In a news release Wednesday, police said mid-block crossing by Ortega is the major factor in the crash. They said she was not in a crosswalk at the crash and that she was wearing dark clothing.
The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. They were not impaired.
While the investigation remains ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued at this time.