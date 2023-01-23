 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in collision in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man died on Sunday night after he was struck by a car in central Tucson.

Authorities responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of N. Craycroft Rd. and E. Fairmount St. involving a white 2018 Nissan Altima and a 24-year-old male pedestrian. 

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died several hours later. 

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Craycroft Road in an unknown direction. The Nissan was traveling south on Craycroft Road and struck the pedestrian in the median lane.

Police determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and had cooperated with the investigation. 

This investigation is ongoing while authorities determine if the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the incident.

