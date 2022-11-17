Pedestrian fatalities near record high

TUCSON (KVOA) - The latest number of fatalities is 41. That's compared to 23 this time last year.
And a number of those fatalities are from right here on Oracle near Grant.
Tucson Police Detective Nate Foster is assigned to the Traffic Investigations Unit.
He said, "People are walking the roadway where they shouldn't be crossing. Then we are also finding drug paraphernalia and fentanyl on a lot of these people."
Drug paraphernalia is what was found on the pedestrian from Tuesday night's deadly hit and run.
We caught up with Detective Nate Foster just as he returned from the autopsy today involving that case.
The accident happened on South Craycroft Road.
A similar incident happened just one week ago when a woman was struck by a police car on a Grant near Oracle Road.
Detective Foster said, "The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk."
He also said, "It's a high-pedestrian area where drug use is also high."
Brian Jenkins lives in the area of Ft. Lowell and Oracle. He walks to the bus stop daily and sees drivers and pedestrians at fault.
"People constantly speeding by not caring about who's crossing. They are always in their own world . It's really sad because you also see a lot of people a lot of people crossing the street you know and just jumping in traffic," he said.
Detective Foster added, "Pedestrians should use the crosswalk and pay attention to traffic."
As for drivers, he says they also need to pay more attention and just be prepared for unpredictable behavior from the sidewalks.
He also informs the public, to call 9-1-1 if a person hits a pedestrian.
"Call 9-1-1 we're there to investigate what happened. The one thing you can do to make it worse for yourself is leaving the scene and that is a felony." Foster said.