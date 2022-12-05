Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Tucson's southside on Sunday night.
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of E. Irvington Rd. and S. Calle Pamplona for reports of a female pedestrian that was struck by a black 2002 Dodge Ram.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk with no streetlights in the immediate area. The roadway surface was wet due to the rain and there was limited visibility due to fog. She was also wearing dark clothing.
She was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by the Dodge Ram that was traveling westbound in the curb lane.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is a major contribution factor of the collision.
The victim had alcohol in her possession, but it is unknown if she was impaired.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.