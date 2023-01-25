Multiple car accidents raising concerns of Vail residents

TUCSON (KVOA) — People living in Vail are concerned after two car crashes happened at the same intersection within 24 hours.
Mary Ann Cleveland Way is the main road for multiple schools in the area. On top of that real estate in the area is advancing but community members said the city and county is not expanding the two way roads which is causing a lot of traffic along with car accidents.
"The influx of students has caused a lot more driving, a lot more people on this one main road," said Parent and Vail resident Cindy Curtis.
According to the Tucson Police Department safety analysis report, since 2017 there have been 12 major collisions on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, and those range from a variety of collisions.
“I think that if there were some other roads that could get the kids from their schools to different schools or to their homes that wasn't just this one shot of a road, it would probably make a huge difference as well," said Curtis.
One parent tells news 4 Tucson his daughter is afraid to get behind the wheel.
"Something needs to be done quickly. If for nothing else, for the sake of our kids. My daughter's petrified to drive down. She's 17 and she doesn't even want to drive," said Richard Lightner, Vail Parent/Resident.