Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms across
western Pima county have produced between 0.75 and 1.5 inches
of rain along Highway 85, south of Why to the International
Border. This will cause small stream flooding of normally dry
washes. Significant ponding of water in roadway dips and
other low-lying areas is likely along Highway 85 near Organ
Pipe National Monument.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across western Pima county including the
western portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. Radar
estimated betwenn 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain has fallen,
likely resulting in running water in normally dry washes,
roadway dips and other low-lying areas. Rainfall runoff will
impact Routes 1 and 5 to the south of Highway 86.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Pia Oik and
Kuakatch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the western portions of the Tohono O'odham
Nation near Gu Vo. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain
has fallen over the past hour. Flash flooding in drainages that
flow into Gu Vo Wash are likely. Flash flooding of washes,
roadways dips and other low-lying areas may impact travel along
Routes 1, 5 and 28 near Gu Vo.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Kuakatch.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gu Vo Wash, Kuakatch Wash, Alamo Wash and Pia Oik Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

1 injured in crash on Interstate 19
Green Valley Fire District

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man died after being in a single-vehicle crash in Green Valley last Friday.

According to Green Valley Fire District, the crash happened on Esperanza Boulevard and Interstate 19.

The driver, 73-year-old James Schmitt was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, officials said he succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials say neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors.

