Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man died after being in a single-vehicle crash in Green Valley last Friday.
According to Green Valley Fire District, the crash happened on Esperanza Boulevard and Interstate 19.
The driver, 73-year-old James Schmitt was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, officials said he succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.
While the crash remains under investigation, officials say neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors.