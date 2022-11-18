El Tour De Tucson kicks off Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — More than 7500 cyclists will ride in El Tour de Tucson tomorrow.
People from around the world will ride in the tour. Cyclists tell News 4 Tucson this is one of the best tours because of the routes, there are so many people and it's a well organized event.
The tour goes around the entire city, so there is going to be a ton of traffic. If you plan driving though Tucson during the event, that might be difficult. The tour starts at 7:00 a.m., many streets will be blocked off so you might want to leave early to your destination because there will be traffic.
The ride begins and ends at the Tucson Convention Center. The tour is attracting people from all over the nation. One cyclist came from Utah to ride.
Lyndee Anderson said, “I'm so excited, I was supposed to ride last year and couldn't make it so we're really excited to be here”."
One Tucson native tells News 4 Tucson he and a friend have been preparing to ride in the tour.
Leo Malloy said, “This is the going to be the third time I've done it, I've done the hundred miler the last two times and tomorrow I'm going to do the 60 miler."
There are four different routes. The longest one is 102 miles, kids will also ride on the fun ride route which is 1 to 10 miles.
A former professional German cyclist will be in the tour for the first time.
“Where I come from in Germany its about 20 degrees Fahrenheit so its cold and freezing and I'm so happy to be here this the first time I've been here this is a big event," said Jens Voigt.
You can expect roads to reopen around 5:00 p.m. when the tour ends, and after the last rider passes.