Driver dies after allegedly hitting 3 vehicles before crashing into pillar on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 55-year-old man died Monday from the injuries sustained in a crash that occurred on Tucson's east side March 9.
At around 12:30 p.m. March 9, 55-year-old Paul Jones Williams was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision in the 5800 block of East Speedway Boulevard near Kolb Road.
After further investigation, witnesses said Williams reportedly crashed into the back of another vehicle on Speedway Boulevard while allegedly traveling "well above the posted speed limit."
TPD said Williams reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, hitting two other vehicles before driving off the roadway and crashing into a large concrete pillar.
Police said while a DUI officer determined Williams was not impaired at the time of the crash, the 55-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
Investigators are working on determining if a potential medical issue attributed to the incident.