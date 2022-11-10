 Skip to main content
Downtown road closures for Tucson Veterans Day Parade

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — Be advised of the road closure Downtown for the Tucson Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 beginning at 9 a.m.

The following streets will be closed to motorists:

  • Granada Ave from Franklin Street to Congress Street
  • Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to Granada Ave

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., additional road closures will be:

  • Church Ave from Cushing Street to Congress Street
  • Cushing Street from Granada Ave to Church Ave
  • Cushing Street/Granada Ave from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street

Additionally, the I-10 east and westbound exit ramps at Congress Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to Noon on the same day.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 1 p.m.

The Sun Link will make temporary route adjustments and the Sun Tran buses will provide service to streetcar passengers. 

