Downtown road closures for Tucson Veterans Day Parade

TUCSON (KVOA) — Be advised of the road closure Downtown for the Tucson Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 beginning at 9 a.m.
The following streets will be closed to motorists:
- Granada Ave from Franklin Street to Congress Street
- Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to Granada Ave
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., additional road closures will be:
- Church Ave from Cushing Street to Congress Street
- Cushing Street from Granada Ave to Church Ave
- Cushing Street/Granada Ave from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street
Additionally, the I-10 east and westbound exit ramps at Congress Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to Noon on the same day.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 1 p.m.
The Sun Link will make temporary route adjustments and the Sun Tran buses will provide service to streetcar passengers.