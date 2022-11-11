Downtown road closure for Dusk Music Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dusk Music Festival is back this year! The following travel restrictions and road closures will be in place, so plan accordingly.
Beginning, Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. to Nov. 13, 6 p.m.:
- Stone Avenue will close from Alameda Street to Congress Street.
- Alameda Street from Scott Avenue to Church Ave will be restricted to one westbound lane until Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
- Church Avenue from Alameda Street to Congress Street will close to all travel.
- Pennington Street from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue will close to all travel.
- Alameda Street will close to westbound travel at Court Avenue.
All streets are scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained in and around the road closures. Businesses and parking lots are open and accessible during the road closures. Vehicles parked in the Library and Public Works garages must exit by 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.
Motorists traveling in the downtown area may experience traffic delays during these closures, so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling, or walking in these areas. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs.
For more information about DUSK Music Festival, visit duskmusicfestival.com/