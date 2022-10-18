Crews contained apartment fire in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews contained an apartment fire in central Tucson on Tuesday.
Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at Aspen Grove Apartments in the 1500 block of S. Woodland Ave.
Crews contained the fire and no injuries were reported.
APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire at the Aspen Grove Apartments in the 1500 block of S. Woodland Avenue. No injuries. Avoid the area. PIO on scene will update #TFD pic.twitter.com/Vny3FPA5lE— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 18, 2022
TFD asks to avoid the area.