Crews contained apartment fire in central Tucson

  • Updated
TFD

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews contained an apartment fire in central Tucson on Tuesday.

Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at Aspen Grove Apartments in the 1500 block of S. Woodland Ave.

Crews contained the fire and no injuries were reported.

TFD asks to avoid the area.

