The American Stroke Association focusing on defeating stroke through education and collaboration

TUCSON (KVOA) —Globally, about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.
During American Heart Association Month, the American Stroke Association, will teach people that a stroke is preventable, treatable, and beatable.
A stroke occurs when normal blood flow in the brain is interrupted. When parts of the brain don't get the oxygen-rich blood they need, the affected brain cells die.
A large majority of strokes can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes such as moving more, healthy eating, managing your blood pressure, getting healthy sleep and quitting smoking and vaping. Uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are major risk factors for stroke. High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for stroke. It’s important to know your numbers and work with a health care professional to manage risks.
“The best way to avoid strokes is to learn the warning signs in advance,” said Dr. Scott Van Valkenburg, Chief Medical Officer for Arizona Complete Health. “We are proud to join alongside the American Heart Association to encourage our Arizona communities to recognize a stroke F.A.S.T. Every 40 seconds in the U.S., someone has a stroke. Together, we can make a difference.”
Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T. If you see face drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty, call 911.