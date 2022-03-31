 Skip to main content
Public health response to COVID-19 pandemic continues in Arizona

Public health response to pandemic in Arizona
Courtesy: MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey has ended the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, but state health officials say that doesn't mean their work is done.

The Assistant Director for the Arizona Department of Health Services said the governor's announcement makes it clear that the public health response to the pandemic will continue.

"Public health continues whether or not we're in a state of emergency to do the things that we do every day, which is to monitor cases of disease, to ensure that we're helping to control and prevent outbreaks by providing technical assistance and education, to continue with these vaccination campaigns and making testing services available. And those things will happen whether or not there's an emergency declaration in place," said Jessica Rigler, Assistant Director for Public Health Preparedness.

You can read the entire blog post from ADHS here.

