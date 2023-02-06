Local Turkish man concerned for friends back home

TUCSON (KVOA) — People in Turkey and Syria woke up in fear as an earthquake rocked them out of their sleep at four Monday morning.
Now the death toll keeps climbing with thousands hurt and dead.
A Turkish man, now living in Tucson tells News 4 Tucson, his friends are trying to build a shelter to stay warm after losing their home due to the 7.8 earthquake.
Underneath debris and rubble rescue teams are pulling survivors out. The earthquakes caused multiple shock waves impacting many cities in Turkey and Syria.
The American Red Cross has people providing aid in areas that are being impacted the most. the red cross released statement to us, in part quote
“Red Crescent teams are providing first aid, medical evacuations, food, lifesaving blood and psychosocial support. At this time, the Red Cross has not received blood product requests for Turkey or Syria and therefore are not collecting blood in the U.S. to go to those affected by the devastating earthquakes. The Red Cross will ship blood products outside of the U.S."
Now, multiple cities are suffering from damages as thousands of buildings are destroyed along with hundreds of homes. A local man tells us his mother's home has been destroyed.
Manager of Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine Zahed Esar said, "The place I used to live is called Gaziantep, I talked to my friends and I heard that close to 600 houses got damaged. My few friends right now are homeless."
Monday's earthquake is the strongest one since 1939, which killed more than 30,000 people.