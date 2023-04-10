Tucson city leaders to look at more ways to conserve water

TUCSON - (KVOA) The most precious resource in the desert is water.
Now, the City of Tucson is exploring some proposals that will help the community save water.
City Councilman Kevin Dahl believes everything should be on the table from water restrictions to limiting the size of any new public pools that get built.
Other areas include limiting golf course irrigation.
"There's two major areas where people use water," Dahl said. "Landscaping and inside the house. 30 percent of our water is used for landscaping and pools, the rest of it is used inside of homes and we need to conserve both places. Outside of homes, we have this great opportunity to use rain and stormwater runoff."
Dahl ran on a campaign platform of conservation and Climate Change in 2021.
The city councilman wants to explore putting some water restrictions in place during the week.
"I've visited communities where that's common, where you don't wash your car or water your landscape on odd days, you only do it on even days," Dahl said. "If that reduces the peak use of water which is the most expensive for us to deliver, especially, that would be helpful. But, as as overall conservation measure, it might lead to more people using less water over all."