Cologuard Classic golf tournament kicks off Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Golf Tournament kicks off Friday at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Golf legend John Daly will return to the PGA Tour Champions at the Cologuard Classic. He will be playing in this sixth career Cologuard Classic and his fourth on a sponsor exemption.
The tournament is from March 3 to March 5.
Cologuard Classic tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale on the tournament’s website for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the second round of the tournament on March 4, includes admission to the golf tournament and the evening Cologuard Classic Military Tribute Concert sponsored by DM50, Tucson Appliance Company and HSL
For more information about the event, visit Cologuard Classic 2023 | PGA TOUR Champions.