Club members upset about saguaros being cut down

TUCSON (KVOA) —The destruction of saguaros has upset members of the Gallery Golf Club.
"I'm disturbed like most people would be, saguaros are part of Arizona,” said Pat Crooks, member of Gallery Golf Club.
After many members expressed their frustration, Gallery Golf Club's management released a statement, "Our maintenance practices are designed to protect the natural beauty of our desert landscape. In this instance, despite an original plan to safely relocate two saguaros on our property, it was determined that they were unstable, which led to the decision to remove them. Along with the community and our membership, we will always be committed to protecting our beautiful environment."
News 4 Tucson confirmed with the Arizona Department of Agriculture that a permit was not filed to cut down the saguaros at the golf course.
"A three day tournament doesn't make sense for destroying our golf course, it's very upsetting to us," said Caroline Crooks, Member of Gallery Golf Club.
The agricultural department also said it is in the early stages of investigating this matter.
"I'm really disturbed that they cut them down for the golf tournament, which will last for three days. The saguaros have been growing for a hundred years," said Pat Crooks.
One member tells News 4 Tucson they will not be able to use both courses at the club for at least three weeks because of the tournament.
"It has been disruptive to the members because there are a lot of snowbirds that are here for only four or five months out of the season, we paid our dues at the full price," said Caroline Crooks.