USGS reports Earthquake in Yavapai County

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 300 PM MST...

At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles south of Three Points, or 19 miles west of Green Valley, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 138 and 144.
Route 286 between mile markers 23 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

USGS reports Earthquake in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An earthquake hit central Arizona Sunday afternoon in Yavapai County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake was just over a mile southeast of Chino Valley. It struck just before 2 p.m., the USGS said.

Syeda Abbas has the latest on the earthquake that was felt in central Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Center Street and Railroad Avenue.

It's not known if the quake caused any damage.

Back in May, the USGS reported an earthquake in northern Arizona. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Coconino County, near the community of Cameron.

