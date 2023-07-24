USGS reports Earthquake in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An earthquake hit central Arizona Sunday afternoon in Yavapai County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake was just over a mile southeast of Chino Valley. It struck just before 2 p.m., the USGS said.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Center Street and Railroad Avenue.

It's not known if the quake caused any damage.

Back in May, the USGS reported an earthquake in northern Arizona. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Coconino County, near the community of Cameron.