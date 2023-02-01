Tucson considered gemstone capital of the world

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the gem world, the Tucson Gem Show is the Diamond that sparkles the brightest in the world.
Over the next two weeks over 65,000 guests will travel the globe so spend time and money here.
At the Tucson Convention Center the American Gem Trade Association there are over 300 exhibitors from all over the world displaying gems and jewelry.
Officials told News 4 Tucson there's well over one-billion dollars worth of merchandise at the TCC.
John Ford is the CEO of the AGTA.
He said, "Tucson at this show is the hub of the international loose gemstone trade."
AGTA started here in Tucson 41 years ago.
"AGTA Gem Stone means it's been ethically sourced and properly disclosed. Our members travel the world and only buy the best."
Paula Crevoshay is known as the Queen of Color. She's been designing and displaying her award winning pieces at the AGTA in Tucson for four decades. when she started exhibiting she was one of seven designers now she is one of more than 300 exhibitors.
She described one of her latest designs using a trillion cut faceted garnet.
"I decided to set it as a Dahlia flower in five or six layers to make it look as if it's an actual flower."
The one of a kind piece retails for $185,000.
Some of her collectors, Carly Simon, Oprah, George and Olivia Harrison and the late Olivia Newton John to name a few.
Her work is in museums all over the county to include the Smithsonian and the Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum in Tucson. She's a big fan of coming to Tucson as many of the exhibitors are.
"It's like a city of light and a city of gemstones, a city of opportunity for the industry, of gemology, geology and jewelry design.
AGTA has more than 3,000 people come through the doors on Tuesday. This is the first visit for Elnaz Zombrad from Canada. She is a designer and an appraiser.
"It's been amazing so far. You get to see colored gemstones and see all the dealers from all around the world."
Since there is well over a billion dollars worth of merchandise at the TCC security is extremely tight.
It's also a show that's only open to the trade.
Ford added, "We're very proud that people from around the world love to come to Tucson and enjoy the cuisine and the people."
The AGTA also brings in an exhibit from the Smithsonian every year that also stays at the TCC for the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society that starts on Feb. 9.