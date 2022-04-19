Brush fire burning near Old Bisbee, SR 80 now open

BISBEE (KVOA) - A brush fire is burning near Old Bisbee, according to Cochise County officials.

Several homes are in pre-evacuation status, as the fire is currently a canyon away from the residential area.

In a Tuesday morning update, the Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 80 is now open near Bisbee.

The highway was closed from Tombstone Canyon to Main Street.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Southeastern Arizona.

High Fire Danger Today... Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon but it will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph at times.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates as more information becomes available.