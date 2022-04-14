Pizza Luna closes doors after serving Tucson for 5 years

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the last five years, Pizza Luna showed Tucson how much better food can be if it just had a little Portland flair.
Whether it be a slice of their Fig, Pig & Goat Pizza topped with figs, pancetta, humbolt farm goat cheese, house made fresh mozzarella, garlic and EVOO or their Radicchio Caesar Salad topped, which shows off the taste of mild radicchio, house made croutons, garlic anchovy dressing grated grana padano, the neo-Neapolitan pizzeria made sure that its customers left happy and full every time they visited the shop located at 1101 N. Wilmot Rd. near Speedway Boulevard since they opened on Feb. 28, 2018.
Unfortunately, the eastside eatery served up their last slice of pie made of a dough that went through a 72-hour cold fermentation process and topped with artful, premium ingredients.
On Thursday, the company officially announced that it is closing Pizza Luna's doors for good.
"We regret this news, but Pizza Luna has baked its last pie," the pizzeria said in a statement. "Our neighbor and sister restaurant, Bubbe’s Bagels, is expanding so quickly that they need all of the kitchen and preparation space they have been sharing with Pizza Luna. Keeping Pizza Luna open just two days a week has proven to be too difficult."
After being forced to close due to its staff limitations related to the COVID-19 vaccine protocol on Jan. 8, the pizza shop operated from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
"It has been our honor to serve you, and we thank Tucsonans for welcoming us so warmly 5 years ago," the company said in a statement. "We are truly sad to go, and we will miss you all. Please accept our most sincere gratitude for all the wonderful memories you’ve given us. We won’t forget your kindness."
For more information, find Pizza Luna on Facebook or visit pizza-luna.com.
