McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1201 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms have produced     between 0.75 and 1.00 inches
of rain over the hour. Rainfall runoff     will drain into
normally dry washes, filling them with running water. In
addition, significant ponding of water is likely on surface
streets.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing
Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Catalina State
Park, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove
Mountain and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1209 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
over the southern portions of the Tucson Metro Area have produced
between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain over the past hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch will be possible with
additional storms moving into the same area. Rainfall runoff will
rapidly fill normally dry washes with running water. In addition,
significant ponding of water is likely on surface streets. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Vail, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit,
Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson Estates,
Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 115 PM MST.

* At 1228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marana, and
is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 1232 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Marana and south central Pinal county. Radar
estimates between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen in these
areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture
Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1117 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with
heavy rain have produced between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain
near the villages of Comobabi and Schuchk. This will cause
small stream flooding, especially along the Anegan and Ko
Vaya Washes. Rainfall runoff will likely impact travel along
Route 35 on the Tohono O'odam Nation.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Isidro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa
Ranch and Rincon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

McDonald's is testing the Chicken Big Mac in Miami.

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.

Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese.

McDonald's briefly sold the limited-time offering earlier this year in the UK. The Chicken Big Mac was so popular that it sold out about 10 days after it made its debut. The chain said that it was its "most popular launch ever" in the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, McDonald's said that it's "always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love." However, it cautioned that the Chicken Big Mac is just being tested and it will use "this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future."

Chicken is cheaper than beef and is a favorite among fast food eaters (see: the ongoing chicken sandwich war). Poultry is also a "priority area" for the company, according to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski.

"Chicken continues to be a significant opportunity for us," he said in an recent earnings call. "We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally."

McDonald's said in July that sales at its US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 3.7% in the second quarter, with growth being driven by higher menu prices and "value offerings" on its regular menu as well as through its app.

