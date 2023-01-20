ESPN Gameday to toss live to McKale Center before #5 UCLA plays #11 UofA

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jay Bilas, one of the most popular college basketball broadcasters around, will be on the "call" for the big Pac-12 matchup on Saturday featuring #5 UCLA vs. #11 UArizona at McKale Center.
Apart from Bilas taking part in the broadcast (with a tipoff at noon Tucson time), ESPN GAMEDAY will toss live to the basketball guru at McKale Center. Hundreds of Zona Zoo fans are expected to be in the background behind him during the broadcast.
The last time ESPN Gameday's complete crew came to Tucson was for the February game featuring #3 Arizona against Oregon last season.
Here's more from that ESPN GameDay visit: https://youtu.be/2qwQmXQEanI