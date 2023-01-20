 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

ESPN Gameday to toss live to McKale Center before #5 UCLA plays #11 UofA

  • Updated
  • 0
UA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jay Bilas, one of the most popular college basketball broadcasters around, will be on the "call" for the big Pac-12 matchup on Saturday featuring #5 UCLA vs. #11 UArizona at McKale Center.

Apart from Bilas taking part in the broadcast (with a tipoff at noon Tucson time), ESPN GAMEDAY will toss live to the basketball guru at McKale Center. Hundreds of Zona Zoo fans are expected to be in the background behind him during the broadcast.

The last time ESPN Gameday's complete crew came to Tucson was for the February game featuring #3 Arizona against Oregon last season.

Here's more from that ESPN GameDay visit: https://youtu.be/2qwQmXQEanI

Paul Cicala has been nominated for multiple Emmys in news and sports, and after a career that has taken him to Southern California, Las Vegas, Texas and Mexico, Paul is proud to be back in the area he was born and raised - Tucson.

