Where Are They Now: Priscilla Casper

It's only been about 450 days since Priscilla Casper was last live on News 4 Tucson, but who's counting?
So where is she now?
"I want to show you around NBC10 Boston let's go!"
Priscilla left Tucson last June, after four years of Anchoring the Noon, 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. shows.
She's still part of the NBC family, but in Boston Massachusetts.
"So I am the main anchor now at NBC 10 in Boston, I traded the desert for the East Coast."
Priscilla who is originally from Los Angeles, says she's been keeping busy getting to know her new surroundings.
"I live in downtown Boston."
"It's crazy to think I have 4 season now, the fall where the leaves actually change, there's leaves on the trees to the winter, where there's snow on the ground."
Even Priscilla's dog Kona is loving the cooler temps and his new winter fashion.
And she's made it a goal this past year to enjoy everything that Boston has to offer.
"One of my favorite rooms is the makeup and wardrobe room."
Cooking New England cuisine, Boston's rich history, touring Boston, to of course the Celtics and the Red Socks.