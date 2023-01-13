TUCSON (KVOA) — The 32nd Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout returns on Jan. 13 at the Kino Sports Complex.
The Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout brings teams from across the Western part of the U.S., and also teams coming up from Mexico. It is the largest youth soccer tournament in Southern Arizona.
Sue Nepser and her daughter, Paige Watson, have been attending the Shootout since it started back in 1990. Watson played in her very first shootout that year, and her mom is still a volunteer.
"It's the best tournament in the world. It's so much fun. Look at these kids, look at our set up. We have a parade for the kids, we have soccer olympics. No other tournament in the United States offers that," said Nepser.
Her daughter, Paige Watson, tells News 4 Tucson, "I'm just out here for the weekend. I'm not coaching anymore, my daughter has graduated from college at this point, so it's just one weekend a year for me to come out and enjoy the game I love."
For more information, visit their website here.