‘Disaster capitalism at its finest’: Fights over water amid west Maui’s charred ruins ignite new fears

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 553 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles east of Whetstone to near Fort Huachuca to
near Parker Canyon Lake, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita,
Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Lochiel and Fairbank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sutherland Wash, Chalk Creek, Indian Well Wash, Chirreon
Wash, and especially Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction
and Biosphere 2.
- http://www.weather.gov/tadd

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

‘Disaster capitalism at its finest’: Fights over water amid west Maui’s charred ruins ignite new fears

  • 0

Wailuku, Hawaii (CNN) — On a Hawaiian tourist brochure, fire and water are selling points for a volcanic paradise where lava flows and waterfalls mist.

But with hundreds still unaccounted for in the cremated heart of Lahaina and so much worry about when and how to rebuild, the wildfires on Maui have also reignited an age-old fight over fresh water and who gets it.

“There has been a great deal of water conflict on Maui for many years,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in one of his first appearances after the blaze. “It’s important that we’re honest about this. People have been fighting against the release of water to fight fires. I’II leave that to you to explore.”

The statement outraged advocates for nature and cultural conservation, especially since it came on the heels of a written request by the powerful West Maui Land Company to suspend and amend Lahaina’s hard-fought water rights.

With an emergency declaration, Green granted the request and told The New York Times “we tipped too far” toward water rights for nature and natives.

“To take that away from them is just like colonization repeating itself all over again,” Hokuao Pellegrino told CNN. “It’s disaster capitalism at its finest.”

As a seventh generation Native Hawaiian farmer, educator and president of the water nonprofit Hui O Na Wai Eha, Pellegrino spent more than a decade in Hawaiian courts fighting to put water back in Maui’s streams. Standing alongside a rushing canal on his family farm in Wailuku, just over the West Maui Mountains from Lahaina, he ticked off all the ways the ecosystem was healing, from taro to ocean fish.

“Because fresh water feeds those near-shore fisheries and grows the seaweed needed by our small fish and turtles, that’s all coming back now that the waters are flowing to the ocean,” he said.

Once known as the “Venice of the Pacific,” Lahaina was renowned for its elaborate fishponds and terraced fields of kalo – the ancestral taro plants carried across the Pacific in the very first canoes. But in the late 1800s, colonial sugar cane owners dramatically altered the land and its people by diverting enough water from mountain streams to dry up native Hawaiian farms and ecosystems.

Even after the US officially apologized in 1993 for illegally seizing the Hawaiian Kingdom and tourism replaced sugar as the dominant industry on Maui, it would take another generation of legal fights for traditional farmers and nature conservation groups to secure enough flow to revive the old landscapes. After watching Pellegrino and his Wailuku community litigate their streams back to life, locals around Lahaina followed suit. “It’s kind of like ‘Field of Dreams,’” he said. “You build it, then they’ll come. You restore the water and families are going back to their ancestral land.”

But then came the epic fire of August 8 and a written complaint from West Maui Land Company executive Glenn Tremble insinuating firefighting efforts were hampered because a single Hawaiian taro farmer couldn’t be reached for permission to divert extra water to a private reservoir. Tremble did not return calls for comment this weekend.

Maui County, not the developer, operates the water system used by firefighters, and while their hoses lost pressure against the 1,000° blaze, county officials blame melted pipes and powerless pumps while winds were too strong to drop water from helicopters, making reservoir levels moot.

“In this particular case it absolutely would not have made any difference,” Pellegrino said of the reservoir request. “To even insinuate that that could have made any difference is just a complete farce.”

Like many around Maui, he is frustrated with the official response to the disaster but with enduring aloha, Pellegrino and his family spent Sunday cooking their homegrown kalo to make poi for President Joe Biden’s welcome lunch.

What would he say to the president given the chance? “Let the people of Lahaina lead this restoration of their community – Native Hawaiians and locals,” he said. “Let them be there at the table to help make some of these very important decisions which will affect the next seven generations.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.