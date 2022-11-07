Study shows eating too many processed foods can lead to early death

Consuming a diet high in processed foods could lead to early death.
Researchers from Brazil modeled data from nationally representative dietary surveys to estimate baseline intakes of ultra processed foods.
They found that over 500,000 adults ages 30 to 69 died prematurely in 2019 after consuming large amounts of highly processed foods.
A few examples of ultra processed foods include frozen pizza, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, cakes, candies, sausages, sodas and doughnuts.
High consumption of these foods have been associated with an increase in certain diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer... as well as all-cause mortality.