PHOTOS: Squirrel Monkeys enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Nine Squirrel Monkeys had a blast on Thanksgiving thanks to their creative keepers at the Phoenix Zoo.
This feast was no different than ours; what took days of preparation was devoured in just a few minutes, the zoo said.
In a news release, the Phoenix Zoo shared the menu. Here’s what it included:
- The "turkey" was made out of the squirrel monkeys' gel diet.
- The "mashed potatoes" were made from pureed cauliflower.
- The "green bean casserole" was made from green beans, pureed cauliflower and bran flakes.
- Corn
- The Jell-o salad was made from Jell-o, shredded carrots, chopped fruit and seeds.
- The salad was topped with seeds, fruit and mealworms.
- Grape juice in champagne flutes.
- The "pumpkin pies" were made from oatmeal, pumpkin puree, and honey.
- The table was decorated with fresh flowers from Zoo grounds.