PHOTOS: Squirrel Monkeys enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Phoenix Zoo

  • Updated
PHOENIX (KVOA) — Nine Squirrel Monkeys had a blast on Thanksgiving thanks to their creative keepers at the Phoenix Zoo.

This feast was no different than ours; what took days of preparation was devoured in just a few minutes, the zoo said.

In a news release, the Phoenix Zoo shared the menu. Here’s what it included:

  • The "turkey" was made out of the squirrel monkeys' gel diet.
  • The "mashed potatoes" were made from pureed cauliflower.
  • The "green bean casserole" was made from green beans, pureed cauliflower and bran flakes.
  • Corn
  • The Jell-o salad was made from Jell-o, shredded carrots, chopped fruit and seeds.
  • The salad was topped with seeds, fruit and mealworms.
  • Grape juice in champagne flutes.
  • The "pumpkin pies" were made from oatmeal, pumpkin puree, and honey.
  • The table was decorated with fresh flowers from Zoo grounds.

