How to give or receive help after the Mississippi tornado

In the wake of the powerful tornado that killed dozens of people in the Mississippi delta, aid groups are on the ground assisting those in need. Here are ways you can help the relief effort, and also ways you can get help.

Ways to give help

Team Rubicon is on the ground in the devastated town of Rolling Fork, performing chainsaw operations to clear roads for residents and first responders. The group is also set up to help survivors clear trees, tarp roofs, and muck out debris inside homes.

Devon Miller of Team Rubicon told CNN the group is looking for new volunteers. Although the team is led by military veterans, first responders and civilians can also sign up to volunteer.

The Salvation Army (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division) has deployed their canteens to Rolling Fork, Amory, Silver City, and Winona, Mississippi. These mobile units distribute ready-to-eat meals and water to people in need.

William Trueblood, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army ALM Division, expects to distribute between 16,000 and 20,000 meals daily. Donations and volunteer support will be vital. Volunteers not already trained with the organization can be paired with certified workers to join the deployed canteen crews.

Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi have set up a shelter in Humphreys County at the Greenville Multipurpose Center for those who have been displaced. The group is also serving meals.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is focusing on long-term recovery needs such as rebuilding homes and mental health services.

Along with essentials like food and water, Save the Children is delivering child-focused items like hygiene kits and diapers to families in western Mississippi.

Mercy Chefs is serving lunch and dinner in Rolling Fork. The non-profit says it expects to serve thousands of meals each day and will increase meals as needed.

Global Empowerment Mission is also in Rolling Fork, distributing food, hygiene, health supplies, cash cards, animal survival kits, water, and other necessities.

Led by former CNN Hero Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief has been on the ground since Saturday offering hundreds of hot meals for lunch and dinner service.

Ways to get help

The MSEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency) coordinates state and local emergency food and shelter.

If you're facing emotional distress as a result of this tragedy, experienced counselors from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) Distress Hotline are available for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

North Mississippi Rural Legal Services (NMRLS) helping residents of north Mississippi with legal issues related to property loss. If you are in need of their services, call their hotline at 1-800-498-1804 Monday through Thursday between 9:30 am to 3:30 pm and press Option # 3 to get help.

The Impact Your World team will update this list as more ways to help become available.

