Gospel Rescue Mission in need of items for Easter

TUCSON (KVOA) — Easter is right around the corner, and Gospel Rescue Mission is in need of whole ham and eggs.
“Thousands in our community are without food or family this Easter. We are honored to be a safe place that provides the help and hope they need.” - Lisa Chastain, CEO, Gospel Rescue Mission.
The event brings thousands of homeless and hurting individuals together to receive a warm meal and other recovery services. Food will be prepared to feed over 2,000 people.
With the rising costs of eggs and ham, it has nearly doubled their cost to serve, so they are asking for the public's help to meet the needs of those struggling with food insecurity by donating.
"It costs $3.20 to provide one meal to a person in need. Every donation goes a long way in helping us serve those who are struggling with food insecurity, and have lost hope." - Lisa Chastain, CEO, Gospel Rescue Mission.
The Easter Blessings to Go event will take place on April 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gospel Rescue Mission. Those who attend may choose to dine in or drive-thru.