Anchored in Tradition: Paul Cicala's Corn Chip Impromptu Tamales

News 4 Tucson Sport Director Paul Cicala is making his Corn Chip Impromptu Tamales. Sometimes you don't have all the ingredients you need, so he's using corn chips instead of the traditional masa.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound shredded beef
- 1 bag Tostitos
- 1 big bag Doritos
- 1 bag Cheetos
- 2 yellow onions
- 1 red onion
- Optional: 2 bell peppers
- 2 green chile
- 6 Jalapeno's or chitipins peppers
- 1/4 lb. American cheese
- 1/4 lb. mozzarella cheese
- One bag of Refried beans
- Half pound of spices subject to cook
- Garlic salt, pepper, garlic cloves, salt any additional spices you want!