Anchored in Tradition: Daniel McFarland's Tomato Mozzarella Salad

TUCSON (KVOA) - For this year's anchored in tradition, we are going to be checking out a cookbook that my mom put together for her four kids including me and we are going to be looking at page 48. There we will find her famous tomato mozzarella that we're going to be making right now.
All you're going to need is two containers of grape tomatoes, fresh basil, one container of fresh mozzarella (buffalo or pearled), balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt and pepper.
The first step we have is to cut the small grape tomatoes in half. Once you are done cutting the tomatoes you can go ahead and put those in the bowl because next we're going to be cutting the mozzarella.
Since I'm doing a half serving I did one container of grape tomatoes and half of the fresh mozzarella. You can either get them buffalo style or pearled and if you get them pearled you can skip the next step.
Even though we can't throw them right in this is still a very easy step. We are just going to cut these slices into quarters.
The next step is to chop up the basil. You can do this to taste if you want to add a bit more but I do four to five per tomato container.
This is where we all right now and it is time for the olive oil and the 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar.
Finally add some salt and pepper, and then mix it up.
Now that it's mixed up, cover it and put it in the fridge for an hour.
After an hour it will be ready to serve. You can use this as a side dish for whatever you'd like for your Christmas meal!