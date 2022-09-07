Pima County to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is partnering with Visit Tucson for the annual ¡Viva Tucson! Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It begins on Sept. 15.
The festival is held over the course of a month; it will be a celebration of the music, food, art, and traditions of Hispanic culture.
The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson will be hosting a Mexican Independence Day Concert at the Fox Theatre to kick off the event.
¡Viva Tucson! is not only a celebration of Mexico’s independence, but also of other Latin American countries, including: Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and others. Locals and visitors are encouraged to attend the events.
The Historic Courthouse will be hosting events throughout the month. There will be free concerts in the courtyard every Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a free lecture on Sept. 23 by local historian and co-founder of Borderlandia, Alex La Pierre.
The event lineup at the Historic Courthouse is as follows:
Sept. 16 - Las Aguilitas de Davis Student Mariachis, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 – “Tucson: History & Context” Lecture with Alex La Pierre, 10 to 11 a.m.
Sept.23 – Gertie and the T.O. Boyz Waila music, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 – Mariachi Sonido de Mexico 25th Anniversary Celebration, VIP Admission 5:30 p.m.; General Admission 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7-9 – Tucson Meet Yourself Festival
Oct. 14 – Diana Olivares and Liam Membrilla Vocalist and Harp, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and for a complete list of events surrounding Hispanic Heritage Month, visit Hispanic Heritage Month | Visit Tucson.