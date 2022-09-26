TUCSON (KVOA) — The spookiest season of the year has arrived.
With that said, there are a lot of events happening across southern Arizona this fall.
After a two-year hiatus, Old Tucson is bringing back a fan-favorite. Nightfall will reopen to the public Thursday, Oct.6. For more information on tickets and shows, visit nightfallaz.com
This season, southern Arizonans can also go on a 35-50 minute pumpkin walk at the Tucson Mall, 4500. N. Oracle Rd. The family-friendly event, Glowing Pumpkins started on Sept. 23 and will go on until Oct. 31. For more information, visit Home - Glowing Pumpkins.
Tucson’s “best” haunted attraction is also back. Terror in the Corn starts Oct.6. For more information visit Home - Terror in the Corn (tucsonterrorinthecorn.com).
The Slaughter House is back! And it’s “scarier than ever.” To get tickets visit The Slaughterhouse | Tucson's Scariest Haunted House (slaughterhousetucson.com)
Reid Park Zoo wants you to show off your “boo-tiful” costumes on Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 29-30. For more information visit Boo At The Zoo 2022 | Reid Park Zoo.
Pumpkin Patches
Marana Pumpkin Patch will be open from Oct. 1-30. For more information or to buy tickets visit Marana Pumpkin Patch.
Find fall fun at Apple Annie's in Willcox, Ariz. until Oct. 31. Find all the details here: Pick-your-own Pumpkins at Apple Annie's in Wilcox, Arizona (appleannies.com).
Trick or Treat
Christ the King Episcopal Church
Halloween Spooktacular (Oro Valley)
Greet 'N Treat - All Treats No Trick (Northminster Presbyterian)
Trunk or treat (Family Bargain Thrift Store)
Missed an event? Email us a digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com to add an event.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE
Other spooky events happening:
Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market // Halloween Market
In-Person Storytime - Pig the Monster/Halloween Stories
The Devil’s Ball Halloween Festival (ADULT ONLY)
Spooky Season Double Feature — Tucson Improv Movement
2022 Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
Howling Night Run (Howling Moon Traders)
GHOSTLY GOODIES Craft & Vendor Fair
Halloween Horror (Thunder Canyon Brewery)
Halloween theme bike ride (RC Bicycles)
Trunk-or-Treat (WC Martial Art)
Trunk or Treat Tucson 2022 (Synergy Plaza)
Freddy’s Halloween Trunk or Treat Car Show
Funky Bonz HALLOWEEN at The HUT