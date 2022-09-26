 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green
Valley, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LIST: Spooky events happening in southern Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
halloween

TUCSON (KVOA) — The spookiest season of the year has arrived. 

With that said, there are a lot of events happening across southern Arizona this fall. 

After a two-year hiatus, Old Tucson is bringing back a fan-favorite. Nightfall will reopen to the public Thursday, Oct.6. For more information on tickets and shows, visit nightfallaz.com

This season, southern Arizonans can also go on a 35-50 minute pumpkin walk at the Tucson Mall, 4500. N. Oracle Rd. The family-friendly event, Glowing Pumpkins started on Sept. 23 and will go on until Oct. 31. For more information, visit Home - Glowing Pumpkins

Tucson’s “best” haunted attraction is also back. Terror in the Corn starts Oct.6. For more information visit Home - Terror in the Corn (tucsonterrorinthecorn.com).

The Slaughter House is back! And it’s “scarier than ever.” To get tickets visit The Slaughterhouse | Tucson's Scariest Haunted House (slaughterhousetucson.com)

Reid Park Zoo wants you to show off your “boo-tiful” costumes on Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 29-30. For more information visit Boo At The Zoo 2022 | Reid Park Zoo.

Pumpkin Patches

Pumpkin patch

Marana Pumpkin Patch will be open from Oct. 1-30. For more information or to buy tickets visit Marana Pumpkin Patch

Find fall fun at Apple Annie's in Willcox, Ariz. until Oct. 31. Find all the details here: Pick-your-own Pumpkins at Apple Annie's in Wilcox, Arizona (appleannies.com).

Trick or Treat 

Trick-or-Treat

St. Kateri Parish 

Christ the King Episcopal Church

Tanque Verde Swap Meet

Halloween Spooktacular (Oro Valley)

Greet 'N Treat - All Treats No Trick (Northminster Presbyterian)

Trunk or treat (Family Bargain Thrift Store)

Missed an event? Email us a digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com to add an event. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Other spooky events happening:

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market // Halloween Market

 "Hairy Halloween" 

In-Person Storytime - Pig the Monster/Halloween Stories

The Devil’s Ball Halloween Festival (ADULT ONLY)

Spooky Season Double Feature — Tucson Improv Movement 

2022 Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint

Howling Night Run (Howling Moon Traders)

Halloween Weekend  (KOA)

Halloween in the Wild

Peter Piper Pizza Boo bash 

GHOSTLY GOODIES Craft & Vendor Fair 

Halloween Horror (Thunder Canyon Brewery)

Halloween theme bike ride (RC Bicycles)

Trunk-or-Treat (WC Martial Art)

Trunk or Treat Tucson 2022 (Synergy Plaza)

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Freddy’s Halloween Trunk or Treat Car Show

Abracadabra Halloween Bash

Funky Bonz HALLOWEEN at The HUT

Halloween Trunk ~or~ Treat (Veterans of Foreign Wars)

Tags

Recommended for you