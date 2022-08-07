Hundreds of Haitian and Cuban migrants in custody after landing on or near Florida coast, US official says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Marana,
Eloy, Interstate 10 north and west of the Tucson Metro Area,
and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono
O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM MST this afternoon through midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper
weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today
will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy
rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon
and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates
likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the
Tohono O'odham Nation.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Hundreds of Haitian and Cuban migrants in custody after landing on or near Florida coast, US official says

A sailboat full of Haitian migrants grounded near the Florida Keys Saturday, US officials said.

 Courtesy US Coast Guard

Hundreds of Haitian and Cuban migrants using 16 different vessels were taken into custody after making landfall or reaching the US coast off Florida from Friday to Saturday, US Customs and Border Patrol said.

In one dramatic incident, more than 330 migrants from Haiti were rescued after the sailboat they were on grounded near the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard tweeted photos and a video that show the boat full of people, many in orange life vests. Some had jumped from the boat and were rescued from the water. Those still on board the boat were transferred to coast guard ships, according to the tweet.

CBP also gained custody of 150 Cuban migrants who made landfall, CBP Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner told CNN.

CBP was still processing the Haitian and Cuban migrants Sunday, according to Hoffner.

The-CNN-Wire

