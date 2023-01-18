Border Patrol agents stop Ford F-150 for Human Smuggling near Sonoita

TUCSON (KVOA) — U.S. Border Patrol agents near Sonoita, Arizona rescued seven migrants and arrested three smugglers on Jan. 12, 2023.
Sonoita Station agents inspected a Ford F-150 pick up towing a small boat and a Jeep Commander that was also in connection with the smuggling attempt.
The Border Patrol agents found five migrants concealed inside a compartment on the boat and two others in a small compartment inside the boat's bow.
The three vehicles were seized and transported to the Sonoita Station with all seven migrants.