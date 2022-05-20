Father's Day Council Tucson honors Brigadier General Jeffrey Butler

TUCSON (KVOA) - For 26 years, the Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day.

Along with recognizing outstanding role models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.

One of this year's honorees is Brigadier General Jeffrey Butler. He lives his life dedicated to faith, family and service.

