University of Arizona parade canceled this year

TUCSON (KVOA) — While many are gearing up for the University of Arizona's homecoming week, some are disappointed.
After 90 years of tradition, the homecoming parade is canceled this year.
The reason why is due to lack of student engagement.
U of A officials say the parade isn't canceled permanently; it's just not taking place this year.
Students and alums are frustrated after not being told there wouldn't be a homecoming parade this year.
Senior Director, Alumni and Student Engagement Marc Acuna said, "We post all our programs on our website to inform our alums, students, and community about upcoming events. We didn't have a homecoming parade up there because we are going in a different direction."
For the past three years, the parade didn't happen because of the pandemic. Many students and alums are unsure why the parade is no longer happening.
"Over the years, traditionally, the parade has been student-centered. They created floats and displays over the years, but with lack of participation, students are actively engaging differently in how they want to connect with homecoming," said Acuna.
A former Wilbur the Wildcat mascot and current Alumni band member, refuses to believe there is a lack of student engagement.
"We have students that just don't care. When I hear things like that, it tells me who is in charge of marketing, generating interest, and incentivizing the parade has their work cut out for them; they are not doing their job," said Kirk Sibley, member of U of A Alumni band member.
One student said she wished she knew why the parade was canceled.
"They should have raised engagement or talked about it more so more people like me could know about it. I would have gone because I did not have this experience in high school," said U of A student Sarah Slatter.
Although the homecoming parade is canceled, other events are still going on, such as the annual Lighting of "A" mountain, The 50th reunion of the Silver and Sage Society Mixer, the Greek Homecoming Golf Tournament, and more.
To find more events for this week, visit https://arizonaalumni.com/celebrate-arizona/homecoming.