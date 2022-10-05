October 5 marks World Teachers' Day

Teachers deserve to be celebrated every day but especially on World Teachers’ Day!
It's observed on October 5 and it honors teachers and teacher organizations who make vital contributions to the education and development of our future leaders.
As teachers work so hard to prepare students for the future, it’s more important than ever to recognize the difficult job they do!
To observe World Teachers’ Day, the best thing you can do is thank a teacher who made or is making a positive impact on your life.
So students, parents and others, on this day and every day, be sure to give them the praise they deserve!