Tucsonans react to skyrocking inflation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The newest numbers show inflation is the highest it has been since 1981, up more than 8 percent - everything from gas to groceries.
One consumer News 4 Tucson spoke with did not want to be identified said he was only 1 year old when inflation was at an all-time high back in the 80's.
He is certainly feeling it now.
"I think I am paying an extra $100 to $150 in rent," he said.
Ruben Valladares was not even born in 1981. Now, the father of three works full-time along with his wife
He said inflation is out of control.
"Everything goes up - gas goes up, food goes up, insurance goes up, everything you can think of goes up, but not our pay," he said. "That's where we have trouble right there."
News 4 Tucson recently spoke Heather Boushey a White House Advisor about the economy and inflation.
"As an economist, I am concerned about the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and what that will do to energy prices and food prices, not just here in the United States, but around the world. How that might affect global supply chain," Boushey said. "A lot of the health of the economy continues to rely on whether or not there is a resurgence of the pandemic. So, these are the things that keep us up at night these are the things we're watching."
The same things consumers are concerned about including, the new threat of a COVID-19 variant.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE