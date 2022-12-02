Tucson ranked 15th in country with largest increase in rent since pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new study shows Tucson ranked 15th in the country for places where rent have gone up the most.
According to a study by the Construction Coverage, rent has gone up nearly 30% since 2019 in Tucson.
Currently, the average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment is at $893 a month.
The Phoenix area was ranked #1 in the study by Construction Coverage.
They say rent has gone up more than 62% with 1 bedroom rates going for more than $1,400 a month.
